Graveman allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out one across one inning Monday against the Royals.

Graveman entered the game with a three-run lead in the eighth inning, though he coughed up the advantage by allowing three singles and a double. He entered the contest having allowed only one earned run across his last 10 frames, and he posted four holds and two saves in that span. Despite his poor outing, Graveman should continue to occupy the top setup role in the White Sox bullpen.