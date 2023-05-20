Graveman pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 2-0 win over the Royals.
Graveman worked the ninth inning after Michael Kopech dazzled with eight innings of one-hit ball. This was Graveman's seventh consecutive scoreless outing, and he's earned a save in three of his last four appearances. Those are his only three saves of the season to go with a 3.44 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB through 18.1 innings. He's also picked up six holds and could resume a setup role once Liam Hendriks (illness) is cleared to return to the majors.
