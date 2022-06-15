White Sox manager Tony La Russa suggested that Graveman will get the opportunity to serve as the team's closer if a save situation arises in Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

After All-Star closer Liam Hendriks (forearm) was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Graveman went unused in the White Sox's 5-1 win, but he might not have been available after pitching three of the past four days. The White Sox didn't have a save situation come available anyway Tuesday, but Graveman will be available Wednesday and should be ready to close if needed. Joe Kelly (hamstring) returned from the IL on Tuesday and struck out two over a scoreless frame and could also factor into the closer conversation while Hendriks is sidelined, but the White Sox will stay away from using Kelly on back-to-back days initially.