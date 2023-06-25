Graveman (3-3) allowed an earned run on two walks and two hits while striking out two across one inning to earn the win Saturday against the Red Sox.

Graveman entered the game in the top of the ninth inning with a one-run lead. He got two outs without incident but then allowed an infield single before losing control of the strike zone and allowing the tying run to score. Even after lucking into a win, it was a subpar outing from Graveman. However, he's been very effective this season and entered Saturday's game having turned in scoreless efforts in 20 of his last 21 appearances. Given that track record, he should continue to get save chances as long as Liam Hendriks (elbow) is sidelined.