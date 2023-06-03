Graveman struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 3-0 win over the Tigers.

This was the White Sox's first save situation since Liam Hendriks (illness) returned to action. Manager Pedro Grifol appears set to ease Hendriks back into action, especially after he struggled in his season debut, so Graveman's still an option for saves in the near term. The clean inning extended Graveman's scoreless streak to 12.1 innings since the start of May, a span in which he's logged all five of his saves while adding a 12:5 K:BB with just two hits allowed and two holds. The right-hander is at a 2.66 ERA, 0.93 WHIP an 24:10 K:BB over 23.2 innings this season, and he should remain in the high-leverage mix as long as he can continue posting numbers like those.