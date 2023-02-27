White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said that the club will not have a set closer until Liam Hendriks (illness) returns. "Absolutely not. That's not how we are going to run it."

Hendriks is currently battling non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and doesn't have a timeline for a return at this point. Kendall Graveman has closer experience, but it appears that the White Sox are going to go closer-by-committee until Hendriks is able to return. Other options for saves include Joe Kelly, Garrett Crochet, Aaron Bummer and Jake Diekman; among others.