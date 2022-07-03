Graveman saved Saturday's 5-3 win against the Giants, allowing one run on three hits in the ninth inning. He failed to record a strikeout.

After tossing 12 pitches while closing out Friday's win, Graveman struggled Saturday but still delivered the save as he was spotted a three-run lead. The 31-year-old had thrown seven outings of one inning apiece without surrendering an earned run since Liam Hendriks (forearm) went down, though he's failed to register a strikeout in each of his last two appearances. With Hendriks scheduled to return Monday, this was probably Graveman's last game in the closer role.