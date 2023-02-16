Graveman said Thursday that he's open to filling any bullpen role for the White Sox this season, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

"To rack up saves or holds, it doesn't matter to me," Graveman said. "I just want to get this team to the playoffs." The 32-year-old looks to be the frontrunner for the closer role on the South Side of Chicago with Liam Hendriks out indefinitely following a January diagnosis of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.