Graveman allowed one hit and walked one across a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Guardians.

Graveman entered the game with a three-run lead and retired the first two batters he faced. He made things interesting by allowing two hitters to reach base, but he ultimately recorded his second save without much trouble. Graveman has had a strong start to the season by maintaining a 1.76 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with a 15:5 K:BB across 15.1 frames, though he only worked the ninth inning because Liam Hendriks had appeared in three out of the last four games.