Graveman (3-1) struck out one without allowing a baserunner in a scoreless eighth inning to earn the win Sunday against the Tigers.

Graveman entered in the eighth inning of a tied game and set down the Tigers lineup in order. He served as the team's primary closer with Liam Hendriks sidelined but has since returned to a setup role. Graveman has allowed an earned run in two of his last four appearances, yet still owns a 2.39 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB across 37.2 innings.