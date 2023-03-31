Graveman (1-0) allowed one hit in a scoreless eighth inning to earn the win Thursday against the Astros.

Graveman was a candidate to serve as the White Sox's closer to begin the season, but he instead entered the game with the score knotted at one in the eighth frame. He was able to earn the win due to the fortuitous timing of the team taking the lead, though Reynaldo Lopez ultimately pitched the ninth inning to earn the save. It's unclear whether Lopez is locked into the closer role, or if Graveman will also see some save opportunities moving forward.