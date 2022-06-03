Graveman (not injury related) was reinstated from the restricted list Friday.
Graveman was unavailable for the White Sox's three-game series in Toronto since he's unvaccinated against COVID-19, but he'll rejoin the bullpen ahead of the team's weekend series in Tampa Bay. Over his last five appearances, he's allowed a run on four hits and two walks while striking out one in 4.1 innings.
