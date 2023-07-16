Graveman picked up a save against Atlanta on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits while striking out one batter over one inning.

Graveman was asked to protect a two-run ninth-inning lead and nearly blew it. The right-hander served up a leadoff homer to Ronald Acuna Jr., then saw two of the next three batters reach base to put runners on the corners with one out. However, Graveman was able to induce a game-ending double-play groundout from Sean Murphy to escape with the save. The veteran reliever leads Chicago with eight saves on the campaign, though he'll likely revert back to a setup role in the near future with Liam Hendriks (elbow) back to tossing bullpens and seemingly nearing a return.