Graveman allowed one hit and struck out one across a scoreless eighth inning Tuesday against the Mariners.
Graveman has already made three appearances this season, and he's made a strong impression with his new club. He has yet to allow a run, while also surrendering only two hits across 3.2 frames. Despite some early-season struggles from Liam Hendriks, Graveman doesn't' project for many save chances, but he has collected two holds and should also maintain strong ratios while throwing a high volume of innings.
