Graveman (0-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out one across 1.1 innings to take the loss Friday against the Twins.

Graveman entered the game in the eighth inning with a 1-0 lead. He retired the first two batters in order before surrendering a ground-rule double to Ryan Jeffers and a walk to Luis Arraez. Both runners came around to score on an error by Jose Abreu, which ultimately saddled Graveman with the loss. After holding opponents scoreless across his first 5.2 innings of the season, Graveman has now surrendered four runs (two earned) across his last two appearances.