Graveman threw a scoreless eighth inning while allowing one hit and striking out one Monday against the Angels.

Graveman entered in the eighth inning with a 3-0 lead. After allowing a leadoff single, he made quick work of the next three batters he faced to earn his fifth hold of the season. Graveman has held opposing teams scoreless in nine of his 11 appearances this season, and he also has an impressive 14:4 K:BB across 12.1 innings. Liam Hendriks appears to have rebounded from some early-season struggles, though Graveman would likely be next in line for save opportunities.