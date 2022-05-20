Graveman allowed one hit in a scoreless eighth inning to record a hold Thursday against the Royals.
Graveman was tasked with protecting a three-run lead. He allowed a leadoff single but induced a groundout and double play to avoid any danger. It was a bounceback effort for Graveman, as he allowed three earned runs on four hits in his previous outing. For the season, Graveman owns a 2.79 ERA with an 18:5 K:BB and nine holds across 19.1 frames.
