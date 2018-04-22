White Sox's Kevan Smith: Activated, optioned to Triple-A
The White Sox activated Smith (ankle) from the 10-day disabled list Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte, MLB.com reports.
Though Smith has since recovered from the sprained left ankle that forced him to the disabled list to begin the season, he won't have a spot on the active roster waiting for him with Omar Narvaez having settled in as the backup to primary catcher Welington Castillo. Look for Smith to play on a near-everyday basis for Charlotte now that he's healthy again.
More News
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Placed on disabled list•
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Still experiencing swelling•
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Takes swings Thursday•
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Ankle doing better already•
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Suffers sprained ankle•
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...