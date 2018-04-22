The White Sox activated Smith (ankle) from the 10-day disabled list Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte, MLB.com reports.

Though Smith has since recovered from the sprained left ankle that forced him to the disabled list to begin the season, he won't have a spot on the active roster waiting for him with Omar Narvaez having settled in as the backup to primary catcher Welington Castillo. Look for Smith to play on a near-everyday basis for Charlotte now that he's healthy again.