Smith is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Though the Royals are bringing a southpaw to the hill in Travis Wood, the lefty-hitting Omar Narvaez will draw his third start in four games, resulting in Smith hitting the bench. Smith appeared to have taken over as the White Sox's primary catcher in late May when his bat began to heat up, but after the backstop went 0-for-13 to open up the second half, manager Rick Renteria may be inclined to turn the position back into a timeshare.