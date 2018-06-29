Smith went 1-for-6 with a stolen base in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Twins in extra innings.

Smith guided Lucas Giolito through some first-inning wildness and was part of a no-hitter until the sixth inning. He and Omar Narvaez have been alternating starts the last week, and that pattern is expected to continue Friday after Smith was behind the plate for 13 innings Thursday. Of the two catchers, Smith has been the better hitter, collecting hits in 13 of the 14 games he's played and batting .352 since being called up.