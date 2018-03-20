White Sox's Kevan Smith: Exits with apparent injury
Smith left Tuesday's game against the Rangers with an apparent leg injury, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Smith pulled up limping after rounding second base. He had to be carted off the field, so the issue appears rather serious, though the exact nature of the injury is not yet clear.
More News
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Albies
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: Risers, fallers in ADP
A couple of Mets starting pitchers are moving up and a couple of great saves sources are moving...
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...