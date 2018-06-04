Smith will likely be recalled from Triple-A Charlotte ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Twins, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Backup catcher Alfredo Gonzalez was sent back to the minors Monday, leaving Smith as the most likely option to join the big-league club as his replacement. The 29-year-old likely would have been summoned to the majors immediately after Welington Castillo was handed an 80-game suspension if he hadn't been on the disabled list. Smith owns a solid .268/.331/.411 slash line across 30 games with the Knights this season. He hit .283/.309/.388 in 87 major-league games last season.