Smith is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Smith will head to the bench for Sunday's matinee contest after starting and producing three hits Saturday night. Omar Narvaez will draw his fourth start in five games in his place.

