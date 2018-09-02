Smith will start at catcher and bat sixth Sunday against the red Sox.

Smith has seemingly leapfrogged Omar Narvaez on the catching depth chart of late, as the former will make his fourth start in five games Sunday. The backstop has helped his case for regular at-bats by hitting .281 since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte in early June, albeit with minimal pop. Even if Smith remains ahead of Narvaez in the pecking order, his status as the No. 1 catcher could be in peril, however, with the White Sox reinstating Welington Castillo (shoulder) -- who inked a two-year, $15 million deal last winter -- back from the disabled list this weekend.

