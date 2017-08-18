White Sox's Kevan Smith: Gets third straight start
Smith will not start Friday against the Rangers.
For the third straight game, Omar Narvaez will take his place behind the dish and bat sixth. The two backstops are in a timeshare for starting duties at the plate, but Narvaez will get the call after going 1-for-2 with two walks in the series opener Thursday.
