Smith went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Royals.

Smith hit his fourth home run of the season in the fourth inning before adding an RBI single in the sixth. The light-hitting catcher's slashing .281/.309/.388 in 83 games.

