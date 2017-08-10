Play

Smith is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros.

Despite batting .412 (7-for-17) through five games this month, Smith will head to the bench for a second straight game as manager Rick Renteria continues to give Omar Narvaez looks behind the dish. The two should continue to sporadically split catching duties moving forward.

