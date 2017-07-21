Smith is out of the lineup Friday against the Royals.

Smith takes a seat for the second consecutive game, the first time that has occurred since June 16-17. The 29-year-old backstop hasn't exactly been a force from the plate recently, slashing just .200/.259/.240 this month, so Omar Narvaez will take over and act as battery mate for James Shields

