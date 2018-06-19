Smith is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Indians.

Unsurprisingly, Smith will get the night off with the White Sox scheduled to play a matinee contest Wednesday. The backstop has collected a hit in all but one game he's appeared in this season, resulting in a healthy .395/.395/.421 line through 38 plate appearances (10 games). Omar Narvaez will start behind the dish and hit sixth in this one.

