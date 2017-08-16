Play

Smith is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Despite riding a modest four-game hit streak, Smith will head to the bench for a breather after starting three of the past four games at backstop. In his place, Omar Narvaez will set up behind the dish, batting seventh.

