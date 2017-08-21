White Sox's Kevan Smith: Hits bench for Game 1 of doubleheader
Smith is out of the lineup for the first game of the White Sox's doubleheader Monday against the Twins, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.
Smith should be behind the plate for the nightcap, but it nonetheless appears as though he's fallen behind Omar Narvaez on the depth chart at catcher. Narvaez will start for the fifth time in six games in Game 1, but Smith won't be totally overlooked in the timeshare. The 29-year-old has enjoyed a stellar August, going 13-for-34 with six extra-base knocks and nine RBI.
