White Sox's Kevan Smith: Hits bench Sunday
Smith is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox.
Omar Narvaez had seemed to take on the brunt of the catching duties toward the end of July, but Smith garnered starts behind the plate in three of the team's first five games of August. It's been difficult to assess the White Sox's catching timeshare throughout the season, and that's unlikely to change over the final two months of the campaign. After struggling out of the All-Star break, Smith has at least become a more usable option in AL-only formats by recording seven hits in 21 at-bats over his last six contests.
