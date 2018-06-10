White Sox's Kevan Smith: Hot bat since call-up
Smith went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Red Sox.
Smith has started four of the five games since his call-up and hit safely in all four starts, going 7-for-16 with two RBI. It's interesting the White Sox would favor the recently called up Smith over Omar Narvaez, who has been on the roster and working with the staff since Opening Day. However, Smith has experience catching most of the pitchers last season and adds the benefit of being a more successful hitter. Smith hit .283 for the White Sox in 2017 and was hitting .268 at Triple-A Charlotte before his call-up, while Narvaez is batting just .187 over 34 games.
