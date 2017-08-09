White Sox's Kevan Smith: Knocks in four Tuesday
Smith went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Astros.
Manager Rick Renteria has a seemingly unpredictable rotation of his catchers and right now it favors Smith, who is hitting .375 over his last seven games. While the White Sox lineup isn't scaring many opponents these days, Smith has found himself in the middle of the order of late. Having Smith hit behind Jose Abreu and Avisail Garcia, Chicago's best hitters, is a potentially productive spot.
More News
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Hits bench Sunday•
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Losing out on starts to Narvaez•
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Moves back to bench Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Benched again Sunday•
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Heads to bench Friday•
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...