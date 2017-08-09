Smith went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Astros.

Manager Rick Renteria has a seemingly unpredictable rotation of his catchers and right now it favors Smith, who is hitting .375 over his last seven games. While the White Sox lineup isn't scaring many opponents these days, Smith has found himself in the middle of the order of late. Having Smith hit behind Jose Abreu and Avisail Garcia, Chicago's best hitters, is a potentially productive spot.