Smith went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Saturday's win over the Tigers.

Smith's two-run shot in the second inning extended the White Sox's lead to 3-0 as the team cruised to a second straight win. It was Smith's first homer through 34 games this season after launching four in 87 contests last year. He'll continue to backup Omar Narvaez behind the dish down the stretch.

