Smith is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs, MLB.com reports.

Aside from a 2-for-3 showing in his most recent start Monday, Smith has been a zero behind the plate since the start of July, batting only .226. Smith's offensive struggles have been more apparent since the All-Star break, and it seems that it has allowed Omar Narvaez to push ahead of him on the depth chart, at least temporarily. Narvaez will make his fourth start behind the plate Wednesday in the White Sox's last six games.