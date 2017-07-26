White Sox's Kevan Smith: Losing out on starts to Narvaez
Smith is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs, MLB.com reports.
Aside from a 2-for-3 showing in his most recent start Monday, Smith has been a zero behind the plate since the start of July, batting only .226. Smith's offensive struggles have been more apparent since the All-Star break, and it seems that it has allowed Omar Narvaez to push ahead of him on the depth chart, at least temporarily. Narvaez will make his fourth start behind the plate Wednesday in the White Sox's last six games.
More News
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...