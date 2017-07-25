Smith is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Smith and Omar Narvaez will alternate starts behind the plate for the fourth straight contest, so it appears as though the two backstops have settled back into a timeshare. With two hits in Monday's win, Smith at least was able to end an 0-for-13 slide at the dish to open the second half.

