White Sox's Kevan Smith: Not starting Monday
Smith is out of the lineup Monday against the Royals.
Smith continues sharing time behind the plate evenly with Omar Narvaez. Since the start of September, Smith has played in five games and gone 5-for-18 (.333).
More News
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Out Thursday•
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Takes seat Monday•
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Picks up fifth start in seven contests•
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Hits bench for Game 1 of doubleheader•
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Gets breather Sunday•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...