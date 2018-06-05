White Sox's Kevan Smith: Officially recalled
Smith was brought up from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
Smith will give the White Sox much needed help behind the dish, after their backup catcher, Alfredo Gonzalez, was sent down Monday. There's a good chance he could see action Tuesday, with Chicago playing a doubleheader against the Twins. Smith's last big-league stint came in 2017, when he hit .283 with four homers and 30 RBI over 87 games.
