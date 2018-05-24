Smith is on the minor-league disabled list with an ankle injury, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

It's unclear if this ankle injury is related to the one that sidelined Smith for the first three weeks of the season. This injury comes at an unfortunate time for the backstop, as he was likely in line for a promotion to the majors with Welington Castillo set to miss 80 games after testing positive for a PED. The 29-year-old, who is hitting .283/.343/.457 across 25 games with Triple-A Charlotte this season, could make his way to the majors once healthy.