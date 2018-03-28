White Sox's Kevan Smith: Placed on disabled list
Smith (ankle) will open up the season on the 10-day DL retroactive to March 26.
Smith will be eligible to return April 5 for the series opener against Detroit. The catcher has been battling a sprained left ankle for the past week and it became apparent that he would need a little more time off after experiencing swelling earlier this week. Welington Castillo is expected to be the primary catcher for Chicago this season, while Omar Narvaez is set to serve as his reserve.
