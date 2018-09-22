Smith went 2-for-2 with a double, a three-run home run and two runs scored in Friday's 10-4 win over Chicago.

Smith launched his second home run of the season in the second inning to spot the White Sox a 3-1 lead. The 30-year-old backstop has gone 7-for-20 with three extra-base hits and five RBI across nine games in September. He'll continue to share the catching duties with Omar Narvaez and Welington Castillo as the regular season winds down.