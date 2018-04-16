White Sox's Kevan Smith: Ready for rehab assignment
Smith (ankle) will embark on a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.
Smith has been sidelined all season with a sprained left ankle. It's unclear how many rehab games the backstop will need before being activated, but a more exact return date should start to materialize further into his rehab assignment. With Welington Castillo (knee) and Omar Narvaez holding down backstop duties for the White Sox, Smith is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Charlotte once activated.
