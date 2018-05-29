White Sox's Kevan Smith: Returns to health
Smith (ankle) was activated off the 7-day disabled list Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Smith could be set to see major-league action in the near future following Welington Castillo's 80-game suspension. He's hitting .283 with four home runs and 14 RBI through 25 games with Triple-A Charlotte this season.
