White Sox's Kevan Smith: Scores only run of game Friday
Smith went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 1-0 win over the Red Sox.
His ground-rule double to right field in the seventh inning made Smith the first runner Chicago got into scoring position all game against Chris Sale, and Trayce Thompson was able to cash him in with a single to produce the only run of the night. Smith has gone 5-for-12 since being called up to the majors, and with Omar Narvaez managing only a .535 OPS on the year, the mini-hit streak should earn Smith more playing time, at least in the short term.
