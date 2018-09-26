White Sox's Kevan Smith: Set for offseason surgery
Smith will undergo offseason ankle surgery.
Specifics regarding the procedure remain unknown at this point. Smith missed time with an ankle injury earlier in the season, though it's unclear if his current injury is related. The backstop owns a .288/.343/.362 slash line with two homers and 19 RBI through 48 games this season.
