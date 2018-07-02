White Sox's Kevan Smith: Sits again Monday
Smith is out of the lineup for the second straight game Monday against the Reds, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.
Smith has now sat in favor of Omar Narvaez for three out of the last four games and seven of the last 13. Neither catcher seems particularly close to claiming a full-time starting job.
