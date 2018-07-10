White Sox's Kevan Smith: Sitting Tuesday
Smith is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Cardinals.
He has a slight edge in playing time over Omar Narvaez over the past month, starting in 17 games and sitting in 14. Narvaez gets the start behind the dish, hitting seventh.
More News
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Sits again Monday•
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Takes seat Saturday•
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Catches 13 innings Thursday•
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Sticks on bench Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....