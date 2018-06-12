White Sox's Kevan Smith: Situated on bench Tuesday
Smith is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Indians.
Smith will head to the bench after going 1-for-3 in Monday's series opener -- his fifth start in the team's last seven games. Omar Narvaez gets the nod behind the dish in his stead, hitting sixth.
