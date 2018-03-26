Smith said Sunday that he's still experiencing swelling in his sprained left ankle, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

The injury will likely keep Smith idle for at least a few more days and could result in him opening the season on the White Sox's 10-day disabled list rather than being optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. Regardless of how the White Sox classify the transaction, Smith will begin his season with Charlotte once he's deemed fully healthy after losing out to Omar Narvaez in the battle for the backup catcher gig during spring training.